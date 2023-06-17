The following divorces were recorded recently:
• Kelsi Adele McLaughlin, 36, and Sean Whitney McLaughlin, 40
• Raymond Lee Anderson, 59, and Jennifer Rose Martin, 50
• Carissa Dawn Luttrell, 28, and James Richard Luttrell, 36
• Liana Skye Long, 61, and Alan Wayne Long, 49
• Charles Allen
Unsel, 78, Rebecca Ann Unsel, 79
• Heather Renee Vanover, 39, and David Wayne Vanover, 40
• Amelia Dawn Koller, 55, and Timothy Dean Koller, 55
• Wendi Sue Brandon, 50, and Clifford Greyson Brandon, 54
• Donna Suzanne Stephens, 60, and Terry Michael Stephens, 75
• Misty Ann Rodriguez, 44, and Ramiro Gutierrez Hernandez, 53
• Stacy Lee French, 39, and Derek Scott French, 38
• Harry Eugene Pedigo, 41, and Erica Pedigo, 30
• Brandon Scott Green, 29, and Joyce Elizabeth Green, 29
