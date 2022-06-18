The following divorces were recorded this week:
• Mark Anthony Mattingly, 44, and Patricia Dianeen Mattingly, 54
• Crystal Gail Sorrells, 42, and Michael Louis Sorrels, 54
• Lace Kelly Bellamy, 31, and Keith Roche Bellamy, 42
• Stephen Nikolas Hodskins, 43, and Virginia Ann Hodskins, 46
• Robyn Lynn Stenftenagel, 47, and Allen Hubert Stenftenagel, 51
• Daniel Emory Sexton, 48, and Carissa Anne Sexton, 32
