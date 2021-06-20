The following divorce records were recorded from May 28 — June 11:
• Adam Winkler, 36, and Jami Winkler, 36
• Barry Adkins, 30, and Rebecca Anderson, 26
• Abigail Romo, 29, and Gregory Romo, 31
• Madeline Howell, 65, and Ronald Howell, 68
• Darrell Crabtree, 57, and Tana Crabtree, 61
• Michael Tupy, 31, and Cathryn Tupy, 36
• Andrew Vandiver, 39, and Erika Jones-Vandiver, 39
• Jackqueline Easler, 52, and Larry Easler, 65
• Dana Flaspoehler, 63, and Kurt Flaspoehler, 49
• Michael Wheatley, 29, and Whitney Wheatley, 29
• Hillary Strahan, 33, and Gregory Strahan Jr., 42
• Brooklyn Shadwick, 23, and Michael Shadwick, 25
• Katerina Laouta, 37, and Christopher Glover, 38
• Laura Krampe, 45, and William Krampe, 37
• Bethany Buck, 36, and James Buck Jr., 38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.