The following divorces were recorded recently:
• Brian Keith Cook, 55, and Amber Marie Cook, 36
• Spencer Kruise Riney, 32, and Sarah Jane Riney, 32
• Katrina Michele Vincent, 26, and Andrew Lake Vincent, 25
• Berenise Sotero Montes, 31, and Joaquin Villapando Reyes, 32
• Travis Lee Skimmerhorn, 52, and Raven Nicole Skimmerhorn, 44
• Cody Wade Miller, 32, and Shana Lee Miller, 33
• Brittney Nicole Midkiff, 30, and Jeremy Hunter Midkiff, 30
• Robin Leann Watts, 34, and Johnathon Louis Watts, 34
• Tamra Jean Burns, 66, and Lewis Roberts Burns, 67
• Kevin Le Mays, 29, and Shelby Elizabeth Mays, 28
• Todd Michael Morrison, 52, and Zada Jewell Morrison, 53
• Jade Lanell Baldwin, 37, and Brandon Michael Baldwin, 33
• Michael Todd Libs, 30, and Hannah Rochelle Libs, 28
• Amber Lynn Jones, 30, and Raymond Wayne Jones, 37
• Harshil Patel, 27, and Ashley F. Patel, 27
• Hope L. Margelot, 51, and Ernest G. Margelot IV, 47
• Justin Daniel Rhinerson, 40, and Stephanie Ann Rhinerson, 42
• Hannah Nicole Trogden, 26, and Timothy Zackarias Trogden, 31
• Stephanie Lynn Pfeil, 48, and Jason James Pfeil, 49
• Makayla Paige Smith, 28, and Garrett Allen Smith, 28
• Marianna Marie Marshall, 39, and Adam Daniel Marshall, 37
• Sarah Louise Bowlds, 41, and Timothy Virgil Bowlds, 40
• Amanda Kay Gardner, 39, and Brandon Anthony Gardner, 41
• Everett Clint Lindsey, 34, and Georgia Katherine Lindsey, 32
• Adam Christopher Clark, 27, and Crystal Jean Clark, 26
• Timothy Roach, 36, and Reagan Leigh Nevitt, 48
• Dustin Matthew Taylor, 33, and Shelby Leach Taylor, 33
• Whitney Paige Lanham, 28, and Dylan Scott Lanham, 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.