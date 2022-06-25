The following divorces were recorded between June 21-24:
Amy Marie Dunklin, 35, and Tyre Lamar Dunklin, 42
Michaela Jose Garcia, 27, and Jorge Victor Garcia Lopez, 31
Kevin Henry Sanders, 44, and Melissa Kaye Sanders, 45
Lauren L. Payne, 37, and Ricky G. Payne, Jr., 38
Jermaine Derone Green, 42, and Kara Denise Green, 43
