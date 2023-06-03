The following divorces were recently recorded:
• Jason Andrew Hays, 42, and Ashton Brhett Hays, 34
• Erica Nicole Percy, 33, and Michael Anthony Percy, 37
• Amy L. Head, 52, and Stephen Head, 48
• Sally A. Youngblood, 68, and Elden D. Youngblood, 64
• Ashtyn Nicole Haynes, 33, and Brian David Haynes, 41
• Sheri Rae Hagan, 58, and Gordon Wayne Hagan, 65
• Steven Lawson Wilson, 40, and Dustaniel Marie Wilson, 37
• Allen Michael Hagan, 38, and Misty Lee Hagan, 47
• Naomi Jewell Miller, 42, and David Norman Miller, Sr., 64
• Christa Faith Burrus, 30, and Dustin Mitchell Burrus, 32
