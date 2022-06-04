The following divorces were recorded May 26:
• Richard Saye, 46, and Karen Saye, 54
• Michael Lee Durbin, 46, and Mishalia Marie Durbin, 40
• James Byron Sumner, 55, and Lisa Janette Sumner, 49
• Darren L. Fegett, Jr., 31, and Whittney B. Fegett, 34
• Lisa Groves Brumley, 63, and Raul Arthur Brumley, 62
• Andrew Daniel Bell, 43, and Ashley Nicole Bell, 36
• Leslie Alan Hamilton, 34, and Bryn Arolyn Hamilton, 32
• Hadley Maria Adcock, 32, and Joel Kennedy Adcock, 32
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.