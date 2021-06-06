The following divorce records were recorded from May 21 — May 27:
• Valerie Brown,
48, and Charles Brown III, 41
• Johnny Albury, 54, and Marquisha Hagewood, 48
• Ryan Slater, 35, and Heather Slater, 33
• Holly Embry, 36, and Brandon Embry, 39
• Jill Jones, 40, and Matthew Jones, 48
• Veronica Murray, 34, and Brandy Murray, 44
