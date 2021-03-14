The following divorce records were recorded from Jan. 28 — March 2:
• Kayla Jackson, 27, and Richard Jackson, 31
• Nathan Merideth, 44, and Melissa Merideth, 41
• Rosa Davila, 39, and Angel Cruz, 39
• Kent Kelly, 58, and Mattie Kelly, 48
• James Smith, 77, and Carol Smith, 65
• Lisa Clark, 47, and Steven Clark, 54
• Tonya Ross, 45, and Joseph Ross, 49
• Jordon Jones, 36, and Cara Working, 35
• Nakisha Arison, 41, and Donnie Arison, 48
• Megan Cox, 29, and Samuel Cox, 30
• Jessica Stallings, 35, and Heath Stallings, 31
• James Reynolds, 41, and Michelle Reynolds, 40
• Jason Tucker, 24, and Samantha Tucker, 21
• Jonathan Lee, 31, and Madison Lee, 28
• Bobbie Belcher, 40, and Thomas Miller, 43
• Jill Hayden, 45, and Alan Hayden, 47
• Crystal Lile, 49, and Joseph Lile, 56
• William Schartung, 35, and Lindsey Schartung, 37
• Lacey Parham, 22, and Logan McMain, 21
• Michael Bunch, 60, and Lawana Moore-Bunch, 48
• Stanley Allen, 56, and Wanda Martin, 63
