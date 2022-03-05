Divorces March 5, 2022 Mar 5, 2022 Mar 5, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following divorces were recorded from Feb. 7 — Feb. 28:• Robert Joseph Howard, 32, and Jessica Howard, 31• Terry Wayne Smith, 54, and Janice Faye Smith, 58• Earl Jerome Williams Jr., 30, and Brittany Lee Williams, 27 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 52° Clear Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Sudanese woman to share faith story at Bellevue Baptist Church Joy's Cooking Classes thriving after pandemic Business Licenses March 5, 2022 Real Estate Transfers March 5, 2022 Bankruptcies March 5, 2022 Going green: How to prepare for a quality summer lawn Divorces March 5, 2022 Marriage Licenses March 5, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Owensboro native named interim director of San Francisco Pride Former Gabe's Tower site sells Real Estate Transfers Feb. 26, 2022 Images Videos CommentedLocal foundation raises awareness of eating disorders (3) Those who tried to overturn election should be held accountable (1) Bill requiring an SRO on every school campus passes House committee (1) Beshear takes action to halt surge in vehicle property taxes (1) No. 23 Murray State set to play with 1st ranking since 2015 (1) DCPS uses donation for new vision screener (1) Confederate statue represents racism and should be removed (1) Cars 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT truck, 190k miles, AWD, very good Mileage: 190,000 Updated 9 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes For Rent 3 bedroom home, Safe and quiet All appliances $1,200 Bedrooms: 3 Updated 9 hrs ago South 1 bdrm., Wesleyan Park Area. $450. Gas & Water $450 Updated 9 hrs ago Lincolnshire/Lincolnshire North Apartments Accepting applications for 1, 2, & Updated 9 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.