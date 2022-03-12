The following divorces were recorded from March 1-9:
• Charlie Clifford Caldwell, Jr., 46, and Adriana Caldwell, 50
• Jeremiah John Drahos, 41, and Nguyen Dang Thao Nguyen, 25
• Amanda Joy Wells, 37, and Russell Cambron Wells, 39
• Rita Jean Benzel, 41, and Jesse Ray Benzel, 43
• Johnny Ray Sexton, Jr., 37, and Jaime Nicole Sexton, 37
