• Lauren Dudley, 30, and Nathan Dudley, 38
• Shannon Crawford, 43, and Michael Crawford, 61
• Nicholas Spinks, 31, and Michelle Spinks, 27
• Margaret Craig, 49, and Robert Craig, 49
• Hermenegildo Roblero, 48, and Mary Roblero, 51
• Xing Lin, 31, and Qiu Dong, 38
• Daniel Beshear, 39, and Amanda Beshear, 35
• Eric Aull, 32, and Destiny Aull, 42
• Dennie Stevens, 31, and Ashley Stevens, 32
• Nicholas Daugherty, 30, and Erica Kostin, 35
• Randi Nuckols, 29, and Lee Nuckols, 38
• Brett Husley, 50, and Chancey Wheeler, 38
