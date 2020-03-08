• Joseph Mincey II, 31, and Charity Mincey, 27
• Elizabeth Merchant, 40, and Altaf Merchant, 46
• Daryl Crabtree, 62, and Cara Crabtree, 54
• Kaitlin Holland, 27, and James Holland, 27
• Raymond Kulpa Jr., 66, and Deborah Kulpa, 62
• Robert Beavin, 34, and Lorie Beavin, 35
• Scott Nash, 48, and Shannon Elliott, 42
• Terry Smith, 50, and Carly Smith, 41
• Tara Ford, 31, and William Ford IV, 31
• Emma Shelton, 49, and Matthew Shelton, 33
• Kathleen Roark, 52, and Ronald Roark, 64
• William Roach, 28, and Ericka Roberts, 28
• Latajha John, 39, and Ayanna John, 25
• Maegan Hagan, 33, and Trenton Hagan, 35
• Jeffrey Price, 62, and Gloria Price, 62
