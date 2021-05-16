The following divorce records were recorded from April 26 — May 11, 2021:
• Anthony Carrico, 51, and Sarah Carrico, 29
• Derek Worth, 38, and Melissa Worth, 36
• Alexis Spier, 32, and Brandon Spier, 31
• Catherine Garza, 28, and Ricardo Garza, 29
• Cierra Wade, 27, and Charles Wade Jr., 28
• Carrie Smith, 35, and Damian Edge, 43
• Jessica Adams, 34, and Jeffrey Estes, 44
• Nicolette Robinson, 47, and Michael Robinson, 51
• Ethan Hostettler, 55, and William Bruner, 53
