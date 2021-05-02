The following divorce records were recorded from April 19 — April 28, 2021:
• Melody Spencer, 33, and Carmen Spencer, 37
• Richard Hubbard, 27, and Rachel Hubbard, 25
• Amie Cook, 31, and Shelby Cook, 32
• Kelly Puckett, 35, and Logan Puckett, 36
• James Sallee, 38, and Brandie Sallee, 38
• Bradley Adams, 36, and Angelia McBride-Adams, 40
• April Holmin, 36, and Landon Holmin, 38
• Abraham Coffey, 37, and Alyssa Coffey, 26
• Byron Schwartz, 28, and Arianna Schwartz, 25
