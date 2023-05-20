The following divorces were recently recorded:
• Billy Joe Baize, Jr.,
55, and Kelly Nadine Baize, 53
• Jonita L. Moore, 39, and Jakob T. Moore, 41
• Zachary Ty Kinder, 23, and Madison Camille Kinder, 21
• Amy Green, 33, and Taylor Beth Shelton, 29
• Adam C. Clark, 31, and Crystal J. Clark, 30
• Kayla Hagan Fearon, 22, and Tyler Lindsey Fearon, 27
• April Nicole Smith, 42, and Shawn Michael Smith, 45
• Cynthia Renee Marsh, 31, and Allen Linkous Marsh, 35
• Darriana Marie Nard, 28, and Jianzhong Nie, 36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.