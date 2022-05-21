Divorces May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following divorces were recorded this week:• Jay Love Clark, 28, and Chanler Done Curry, 29• Morgan Hope Johnston, 28, and Ryan Dale Johnston, 30• Tammy Sue Keller, 42, and Jared Christopher Keller, 41 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 81° Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Blessing Boxes: Shepherd’s Hand helping offset grocery costs with food ministry Divorces May 21, 2022 Police Reports: May 21, 2022 Package Deal: Rumsey couple find calling with show management company Real Estate Transfers May 21, 2022 Bankruptcies May 21, 2022 Building Permits May 21, 2022 Business Licenses May 21, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles OPD officer shot while questioning robbery suspect Odd Fellows Building sells for $610k Real Estate Transfers May 14, 2022 Youngman to be next Daviess sheriff Bret Michaels, Bill Engvall, The Oak Ridge Boys to perform at RiverPark Images Videos CommentedStudy in Rats Offers Hope for New Parkinson's Therapy (2) Something should be done about use of compression brakes (1) Daviess County needs Haire's vision and leadership as judge-executive (1) Animal control seeking grant to spay, neuter cats and dogs (1) Gordon asks JCC to reconsider removing her from bench (1) Watch Dana Bash press GOP governor on gun restrictions (1) Ag Track: OCTC's agricultural programs have evolved with changing times (1) Beshear: State posts lowest-ever unemployment rate (1) She needed an EMERGENCY hysterectomy because she caught gonorrhea! The famous people who have been diagnosed with an STI... (1) Lawn care companies hit by perfect storm (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes FOR SALE 16 x 82 Caviler 1 owner 3 bdrm $65,000 Updated 14 hrs ago Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 Updated 6 hrs ago
