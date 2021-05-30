The following divorce records were recorded from May 11 — May 25, 2021:
• Joseph Vanvactor, 37, and Lisa Vanvactor, 32
• Trina Edge, 46, and Richard Edge, 50
• Jacklin Chavez, 29, and Alejandro Gaona, 35
• Jeffrey Chenault, 53, and Gretchen Chenault, 39
• Charles Warner, 50, and Lois Warner, 59
• Kenneth Crandall, 49, and Debra Crandall, 48
• Domingo Mercado, 32, and Tiffany Armstrong, 27
• Justin Brown, 32, and Sebree Brown, 26
• Saul Ruedas, 35, and Amy Espinosa, 37
• Patricia Brandle, 37, and Damon Brandle, 42
• Benjamin Stiff Jr., 47, and Dawn Stiff, 32
• Mary Mowery, 52, and Jacky Mowery, 58
• Brandie Swisher, 44, and Joseph Swisher, 52
• Trang Nguyen, 44, and Teddy Nguyen, 56
• Lucas Adcock, 28, and Kali Adcock, 25
• Kaylee Madewell, 29, and Joshua Davis-Madewell, 29
• Katherine Johnson, 40, and Robert Johnson, 46
• Hilda Velasquez, 36, and Eliseo Godinez, 37
• Jose Navarro, 35, and Keri Ruiz, 33
• Wendy Riasco-Gonzalez, 37, and John Carie, 34
