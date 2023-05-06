The following divorces were recently recorded:
• Stephanie Lee Chase, 32, and Henry Obochi Ngbede, 36
• Angela Kae Bah, 35, and Mohamed Bah, 32
• Laurie Beth McNab, 63, and Clifford Harold McNab, 66
• Tiffany Michelle Bratcher, 30, and Shelby Lynn Marie Bratcher, 23
• Rebecca Fern McDonald, 52, and Everett Joseph McDonald, Jr., 54
• Derek Evan Maglinger, 36, and Courtney Maglinger, 34
• Adam Scott Husk, 36, and Bethany Nicole Husk, 36
• Jacob Charles Bennett, 28, and Brooke A. Bennett, 27
• Heather A.
Hampton, 44, and Brent D. Hampton, 43
• Christopher Raymond Gonzales, 24, and Ashlyn Sierra Jewell, 25
• Lisa Ferne Munoz, 55, and Heriberto Alejandro Munoz, 48
• Karissa Beth Costello, 45, and Donald Chad Costello, 50
• Chaely Mayne Byers, 30, and Michael Robert Byers, 36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.