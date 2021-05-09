The following divorce records were recorded from April 28 — May 4, 2021:
• Tamatha Crafton, 38, and Dennis Crafton, 51
• Leslie Carlisle, 40, and Richard Carlisle, 40
• Sara Diaz, 31, and Lazaro Diaz, 36
• Jeremy Payne, 39, and Bridget Payne, 36
• Britny Mansfield, 30, and Travis Mansfield, 34
• Starla Dean, 35, and Jasmane Dean, 35
• Kasey Kermode, 31, and Danielle Kermode, 31
• James Noffsinger, 71, and Kathy Noffsinger, 53
• Lee McCaslin, 36, and William McCaslin, 42
• David Dotterweich, 81, and Martha Dotterweich, 84
• Tiffany Alsup, 29, and Wesley Alsup, 30
