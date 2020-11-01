The following divorces were recorded from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24.
• Tyler Carter, 25, and Mallory Carter, 27
• Ashley Ritter, 39, and Jeffery Ritter, 39
• Lorinda Wilson, 31, and Adam Wilson, 45
• Amanda Gray, 39, and Aaron Gray, 32
• Donna Mayfield, 40, and Dameion Mayfield, 42
• Lawrence Hagar, 62, and Nicole Messer, 35
• Jason McDermott, 38, and Raissa McDermott, 34
• Helen Jackson, 35, and James Jackson, 40
• Amanda Froehlich, 39, and Francis Froehlich, 54
• Joshua Pickney, 33, and Samantha Pickney, 32
• Andrew Dickson, 30, and Sarah Riggs, 28
• Jenna Smeathers, 35, and Quinten Smeathers, 35
