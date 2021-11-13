The following divorce records were recorded from Oct. 15 — Nov. 5:
• Karin Lecates, 68, and Michael Lecates, 61
• Paul Addo, 47, and Kelly Addo, 46
• Brooklyn Brown, 30, and Jacob Brown, 31
• Jennifer Lewis-Seaton, 41, and Christopher Seaton, 39
• Mark Cecil, 39, and Stephanie Cecil, 41
• Cynthia Sydenstricker, 46, and Michael Sydenstricker, 49
• Melanie Blakeley, 42, and Christopher Blakeley, 32
• Leslie Dotson, 37, and Mark Dotson, 39
• Anna Ambs, 28, and Steven Ambs, 28
• Donna Newman, 54, and Brian Newman, 39
• Kevin Thompson, 40, and Rebecca Thompson, 37
• Stephanie Melendez, 34, and Juan Melendez, 41
• Sherry Cotton, 50, and William Cotton, 41
• Brandon Saltzman, 30, and Ashaly Saltzman, 34
• Christopher Clark, 30, and Ashton Clark, 24
• Adam Johnston, 41, and Emily Johnston, 39
• Meghan Schwartz, 31, and Joseph Schwartz, 35
