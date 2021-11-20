The following divorce records were recorded from Nov. 9-16:
• Daniel Cravens, 49, and Gabrielle Cravens, 27
• Marlena Martin, 24, and Steven Gagne, 33
• George Rao, 65, and Lisa Rao, 59
• Carol Wilson, 53, and James Wilson, 49
• Kathleen Jarnagin, 45, and Kenneth Jarnagin, 54
• Stevi Gentry, 33, and Chaz Gentry, 33
• Justin Simmons, 28, and Ginny Simmons, 24
• Elizabeth Harbin, 32, and Lorne Harbin, 34
• Gary Walker, 38, and Tonia Walker, 48
• Nicholas Greer, 40, and Ashley Greer, 39
• Ashley Smith, 37, and Joshua Smith, 43
• Amanda Tichenor, 31, and Jesse Tichenor, 34
