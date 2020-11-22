The following divorce records were recorded from Nov. 1-14, 2020:
• James Robinson, 39, and Hailee Rhinerson-Robinson, 32
• Monica Taylor, 37, and Andrew Taylor, 39
• Daniella Johnson, 41, and Michael Johnson, 52
• Jonathan Duncan, 39, and Kassie Duncan, 37
• Parvin Phillips, 56, and Sheila Phillips, 60
• Kaylee McHenry-Hoover, 22, and Damon Hoover, 28
• Robert Boone, 64, and Deborah Boone, 58
• Kayla Clary, 29, and Jared Clary, 34
• Calvin Galbraith, 52, and Jane Galbraith, 51
• Heather Harris, 41, and David Harris, 40
• Cody Tong, 27, and Olivia Tong, 28
• Whitney Howard, 30, and William Howard, 36
• Laura Knott, 47, and Francis Knott, 49
