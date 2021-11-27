The following divorce records were recorded from Nov. 17 — 24:
• Sarah Arntz, 25, and Kenneth Arntz, 26
• Gary Eskilson Jr., 49, and Samantha Eskilson, 33
• Angela Glenn, 40, and William Glenn II,
40
• Christina Nix, 49, and William Nix, 55
• Stephanie Hidenrite, 51, and Richard Hidenrite, 74
• Benjamin Cottrell, 22, and Nancy Justice,
20
