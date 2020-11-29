Divorces: Nov. 29, 2020 dwinkleman dwinkleman Author email Nov 29, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following divorce records were recorded from Nov. 15-21, 2020:• Lindi Walters, 32, and Joshua Walters, 32• Melanie Stanishia, 32, and Christopher Stanishia, 41 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save dwinkleman Author email Follow dwinkleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 32° Clear Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Primed for Poultry — Stanley family builds sizable chicken operation over 20 years Shyver created business, movement at Naturaleigh Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 29, 2020 Bankruptcies: Nov. 29, 2020 Beef herd health Surveys differ on Christmas sales CPE report: almost half of Kentucky adults have a postsecondary credential How to study for your Japanese-language test Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Still Seeking Justice: 22 years later, murder of 3 men found inside van unsolved Caring for a fresh Christmas tree Kentucky parents of large families file suit over restrictions Big Rivers moving headquarters to Owensboro M-I police reports for Nov. 23, 2020 Images Videos CommentedStatue committee to make final recommendations (1) Our brains are too full these days (1) Beshear restrictions are hardest on service industry, owners say (1) Crowd cheers new bridge lights (1) Former teacher sentenced for sex abuse (1) Stivers says addressing governor's emergency powers essential (1) Individuals are the key to fighting the virus, say judge-executives (1) Cars KIA SOUL 2016 59,500 $11,000 Mileage: 59,500 Updated 3 hrs ago AUTO MOVER SPECIAL! $24.95 Updated 3 hrs ago Mercedes 300D 1977 Silver with blue interior. 8,000 miles on $3,500 Mileage: 8,000 Updated 3 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes LET'S TALK TURKEY! Bedrooms: 3 Updated 3 hrs ago Lincolnshire/Lincolnshire North Apartments Accepting applications for 1, 2, & Updated 3 hrs ago 12 ACRE FARM 1 mile from the bypass, just off $150,000 Updated 3 hrs ago
