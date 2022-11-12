The following divorces were recorded this week:
Freida Darlene Shaw, 53, and Albert Lee Shaw, 57
Misty Gail Newton, 35, and William Joseph Newton, 40
Thomas Gerald Campbell, 52, and Sonja Maria Campbell, 47
Jeffery Edward Irwin, 44, and Laura Ann Irwin, 38
Kara Renee Baird, 38, and Daniel Wayne Baird, 41
Kevin Green, 34, and Gina Green, 28
