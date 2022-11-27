The following divorces were recorded this week:
• Heather Lynn Phillips, 41, and Bryson Roth Phillips, 34
• Sarah Elizabeth Maloney, 26, and Bailey Andrew Maloney, 25
• Rochelle Marie Bose, 40, and Mokii Bose, 56
• Tammy Jean Hamilton, 51, and Steven Albert Hamilton Sr., 52
• Dolly R. Hall, 55, and James D. Hughes, 43
• Nickie Lynn Bolling, 49, and Samuel C. Bolling, 56
• Samantha L. Ringham, 37, and Anthony Nicholas Ringham, 39
• Heather C. Rush, 43, and Timothy R. Rush, 55
• Gail Sheree Wheatley, 51, and James Michael Wheatley, 52
• Brian David McBride Jr., 34, and Christine Anne McBride, 40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.