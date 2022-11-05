The following divorces were recorded this week:
• Angela Renee Estes, 42, and Ronald Wayne Estes, 59
• Miranda S. Embry, 38, and Justin T. Embry,
40
• Latonya Young, 48, and Elizabeth Young, 43
• Belinda Ditterline-Sosh, 50, and Joseph Lynn Sosh, 40
• Lara Jean Lindsey, 34, and Joseph Franklin Lindsey III, 31
• Anita Patton, 43, and Azael Ladezma Plascencia, 44
• Jordan Ann Lile, 32, and Johnathon Scott Lile, 38
• Carl Brent Roach, 52, and Rachel Renee Roach, 47
• Kimberly Ann Lester, 28, and Joshua Caleb Lester, 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.