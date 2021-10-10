The following divorce records were recorded from Sept. 7-17:
• Cynthia Freshwater, 57, and David Freshwater, 60
• Prashant Patel, 34, and Pryankaben Patel, 33
• Daniel Vollman, 39, and Lexie Johnson-Vollman, 36
• Kelly Harper, 36, and Rickey Harper Jr., 39
• Vicky Woods, 58, and Jeffrey Woods, 57
• Randall Rock, 70, and Robyn Rock, 60
• Beulena Calloway, 59, and Brian Calloway, 52
• Carolyn Aud, 70, and Joseph Aud Jr., 50
• Kelli McKinney, 47, and Wendell McKinney, 63
