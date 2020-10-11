The following divorces were recorded between Sept. 12 to Oct. 3:
• Trena Bratcher-Rossio, 28, and Sara Bratcher-Rossio, 27
• Kimberley Carter, 52, and Shannon Carter, 45
• Jaime Werpecinisky, 30, and Kasey Werpecinisky, 27
• Francis Jenkins, 24, and Joseph Jenkins, 28
• Danny Fulkerson, 40, and Dana Fulkerson, 42
• Jeremy Calloway, 43, and Amber Calloway, 32
• Celsey Sutton, 28, and Brandon Sutton, 27
• Francis Whitford, 41, and April Whitford, 37
• Lori Phillips, 36, and Steven Phillips, 35
• James Poole, 49, and Emily Poole, 36
• Chloe Palomo, 31, and Martin Palomo, 39
• James Hamilton, 45, and Mary Hamilton, 44
• L. E. Swann, 64, and Darthulla Swann, 69
• Kevin Early, 38, and Tiffany Early, 28
• Caitlin Kinison, 24, and Terren Kinison, 24
• Ryan Settle, 32, and Katherine Settle, 31
• Jessica Boling, 31, and Roger Boling, 31
• Lor Paw, 28, and Mya Htoo, 35
• Todd Adams, 49, and Jennifer Adams, 43
• Wanda Lewis, 51, and Timothy Lewis, 62
• James Harmon, 49, and Sherry Harmon, 55
• Pamela Slack, 52, and Keith Slack, 53
• Terilynn Mattingly, 34, and Brandon Mattingly, 38
