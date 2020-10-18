Divorces: Oct. 18, 2020 dwinkleman dwinkleman Author email Oct 18, 2020 Oct 18, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following divorces were recorded between Oct. 4 to Oct. 10:• Jessica Al-Khrayyef, 34, and Saher Al-Khrayyef, 37 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save dwinkleman Author email Follow dwinkleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 55° Cloudy Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Feeding the Need: Farmers market overcomes pandemic with strong season Corn fungicide economics 'God has blessed us': Eric and Andria Hofmann open hearts, home to many Kenergy on the hook for $118 million if Kenect fails OWESPTS-10-18-20 WEST FEATURE Five area teachers chosen to be GoTeachKY ambassadors Garden gift ideas for the holidays Wendell Foster hosts 50/50 holiday raffle Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Long road of recovery: Owensboro man continues to improve after having a stroke Taking it easy: 78-year-old Owensboro woman retires from SFG after 52 years on the job Kelsey Hardwick didn't want Tom Parker to get brain tumour prognosis Missing man's ex-wife, Kentucky sheriff’s deputy now face murder charge Two constitutional amendments on the ballot Images Videos CommentedElected officials have failed in COVID-19 response (2) No matter who wins the finals, Kentucky will have champions (2) Readers Write (1) Cooking with Brenda (1) The new Apple Watch says my lungs may be sick. Or perfect. It can't decide. (1) 'Normal' took a vacation six months ago (1) Debate wasn't fit fer little ears (1) Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls (1) Should I buy long-term care insurance? (1) Daviess County selected to host geocaching event (1) Cars Ford Fusion Hybrid 2012 White. 126,000 mi. Nice! $6,100. Call $6,100 Mileage: 126,000 Updated 4 hrs ago 2019 Mercedes Diesel 25' 9,000 mi. $69,000 (270)577-9217 $69,000 Mileage: 9,000 Updated 4 hrs ago HARLEY DAVIDSON 1200 - 2006 1300K $6,500 Mileage: 1,300,000 Updated 4 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Lincolnshire/Lincolnshire North Apartments Accepting applications for 1, 2, & Updated 4 hrs ago East - Peppertree Apts. Nice 1 bdrm., all appls., water $525 Updated 4 hrs ago FOR SALE BY OWNER Updated 4 hrs ago
