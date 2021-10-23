The following divorce records were recorded from Sept. 20 — Oct. 18:
• Athena Crunican, 40, and William Crunican, 38
• Summer Coppage, 33, and Bradley Coppage, 42
• William Stewart, 67, and Deborah Stewart, 67
• Robert Tranthem, 61, and Anita Carter-Tranthem, 55
• Sherree Taylor, 44, and Brian Taylor, 49
• Sarah Howard, 42, and Wayne Howard, 41
• Haley Lashbrook, 26, and Dylan Anderson, 26
• Cierra Gonzalez, 25, and Williams Gonzalez, 30
• Ariel Prater, 26, and Stormy Prater, 26
• Patricia Edwards, 35, and Pierre Edwards, 35
• Crystal Goodfriend, 46, and Shawn Goodfriend, 45
• Randall Berry, 48, and Misty Berry, 48
• Paul Howson Jr., 41, and Sarah Howson, 41
• Trinity French, 21, and Aaron French, 23
• Dylan McGehee, 24, and Destiny McGehee, 29
• Edvise Badger, 39, and Shawntei Badger, 32
• Heather Hagan, 47, and Christopher Hagan, 47
• Joy Bryant, 27, and Michael Bryant, 27
• Aaron Ashby, 41, and Jodi Ashby, 40
• Rebecca Shultz, 55, and Todd Shultz, 57
• Jennifer Key, 42, and David Key, 42
• Cheryl Moseley, 59, and Bobby Moseley, 62
• Barry Dennis Jr., 40, and Laurie Dennis, 38
• Kaylee Lopez, 28, and Paul Lopez, 29
• Sondra Hagan, 31, and Michael Hagan, 37
• Joseph Curtis IV, 28, and Kristin Curtis, 27
• Austin James, 31, and Carissa James, 32
• Benjamin Drury, 29, and Helena Drury, 25
• Ashley Payne, 41, and Byron Payne, 42
• Michael Moseley, 58, and Jennifer Moseley, 46
• John Brett, 62, and Janice Brett, 55
• Jamie Hobbs, 35, and Justin Hobbs, 41
