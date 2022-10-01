The following divorces were recorded this week:
John Scott Sullivan, 62, and Pamela Kay Sullivan, 63
Eva Eylese Spencer, 33, and Gerald Anthony Spencer III, 30
Don Andrew Jackson, 67, and Angela Herman Jackson, 55
Mary Ann Whistle, 51, and Raymond Anthony Whistle, 57
Jessica Belcher, 38, and Neely Belcher, 41
Gregory Cramblit, 65, and Sulman Janet Estupinian Vasquez, 43
Martha Brink, 51, and Matthew Todd Brink, 51
Kara Ann Hamilton, 54, and Joseph Lynn Hamilton, 53
Brandi Lynn Nelson, 35, and Karl Anthony Nelson, Jr., 35
Emil Robert Gacki, 54, and Mitzi C. Gacki, 54
