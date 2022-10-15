The following divorces were recorded this week:
• Kelly Dawn Butler, 38, and Brandon Jerry Butler, 40
• Talea Suzann Gaw, 34, and Nathan Ross Gaw, 41
• Cody Lee Marin, 40, and Chauncey O’Neil Amos, 38
• Nathan Scott Davis, 43, and Eva Margaret Davis, 40
• Kristen M. Martinez-
Garza, 30, and Alejandro G. Martinex-Garza, 30
• Jessica Renay Dawson, 36, and Alton Cline Franklin IV, 46
• Kevin Andre Watkins Jr., 32, and Sara Ann Watkins, 30
