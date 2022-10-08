The following divorces were recorded this week:
• Joshua Michael Alsip, 44, and Natalie Luttrell Alsip, 45
• Laura Michelle Pedigo, 36, and Joshua Alan Pedigo, 28
• Robert Vincent Wills, 63, and Julia Ann Wills, 63
• Dallas Jermaine Shepard, 43, and Themaine Marie Shepard, 35
• Trudy Connor Mattingly, 50, and Richard Cary Mattingly, 51
• Jarrod Lee Irwin, 36, and Rachel Ann Irwin, 40
• Alvin Murray Benjamin, 47, and Crystal Donielle Benjamin, 42
• Richard M. Jorn, 54, and Libbie S. Womack-Jorn, 48
• Erica Jo Lockard Wells, 25, and Quinton James Wells, 27
• Jeffery Ray Jackson, 36, and Michelle Lynne Jackson, 46
