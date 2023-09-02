The following divorces were recently issued:
• Kathryn Ann Martin, 52, and Timothy Ray Martin, 59
• Laci Marie Millay, 41, and Stephen Craig Millay, 43
• Kristie Michelle Hagerman, 40, and Justin Ryan Hagerman, 42
• James Granville Mounce, 46, and Charity Hope Mounce, 49
• Nathan Earl Conway, 40, and Sara Ann Conway, 42
• Kevin Lawrence Boothe, 38, and Kristin Boothe, 39
• Bradley Shane Emberton, 50, and Lora Alice Emberton, 47
• Brooklyn Renae Waters, 24, and Noah Caleb Waters, 26
• Donald Luttrell, 67, and Robin Luttrell, 60
