The following divorces were recorded this week:
• Angel Faye Lawson, 20, and Nathanial Lee Lawson, 21
• Ronald David Tolson, 36, and Amanda Paige Tolson, 31
• Zickeya Rochell Wilson, 25, and Demonta Martez Wilson, 26
• Jeremy Allen Girten, 33, and Christina Lynne Girten, 31
• Joseph Allen Strobel, 32, and Ashley Ann Strobel, 31
• Meghan Marie Duncan, 33, and Christopher Ross Duncan, 32
• Laura Catherine Butterworth, 44, and Andrew David Butterworth, 43
• Sonja Irene Rahkonen, 29, and Joshua Jagoda Elizondo, 32
