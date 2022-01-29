The following divorce records were recorded from Jan. 19 to Jan. 24:
• Dustin Santo Burden, 29, and Hannah Denean Burden, 27
• Charlotte Marie Newton, 50, and Sean Stephen Newton, 42
• Labradford Aaron Mooneyhan, 32, and Amber Fay Payne, 32
• Andrea Lynne Hawkins, 41, and Andrew Gene Hawkins, 45
• Latisha Marie Humphrey, 32, and Kenneth Ray Humphrey, Jr., 37
• Ashley Lynn
Wigginton, 38, and Christopher Charles Wigginton, 40
• Ashley Hayden Bratcher, 37, and Raymond Henry Bratcher, 41
