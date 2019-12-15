• Teresa Oost, 39, and Dustin Oost, 40
• Hannah Snyder, 22, and Derrick Snyder, 23
• Angelica Jeffers-Grant, 38, and William Grant, 39
• Mark Gentry, 32, and Vanessa Gentry, 27
• Bradley Skaggs, 34, and Elizabeth Skaggs, 32
• Kimberly Strolin, 52, and Christy Strolin, 46
