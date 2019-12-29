• Katrina Thaxton, 41, and Derrick Thaxton, 45
• Lonnie Paris, 73, and Rosemarie Paris, 58
• Daniel Dunning, 53, and Jennifer Dunning, 47
• Joshua Rogers, 26, and Ashley Rogers, 26
• Derek Henson, 35, and Jennifer Henson, 34
• Michael Nealen, 46, and Ginny Nealen, 46
• Bambi Watson, 46, and Robert Watson, 48
• Justin Berry, 26, and Caitlin Berry, 28
• Kashawndra Doane, 39, and Robert Doane, 42
• Derek Worth, 37, and Elizabeth McCormick, 39
• Julie Hawkins, 51, and Phillip Hawkins, 50
• Lindsey Griffith, 26, and Derek Griffith, 28
• Dean Behnke, 63, and Diane Behnke, 64
• Brenda Hayden, 74, and Charles Gray, 73
• Lauren Durbin, 33, and Evan Durbin, 35
