• Debra Moore, 39, and Robert Moore, 37
• Tate Swanagan, 32, and Demetria Swanagan, 37
• Ashley Payne, 25, and Derrick Payne, 29
• Sarona Owens, 45, and Seth Owens, 43
• Jennifer Del Rio, 41, and David Del Rio, 43
• Adam Gabbard, 46, and Jamey Gabbard, 40
• Vicki Ellis, 48, and James Ellis, 46
• John Neal, 36, and Anna Neal, 38
• Lindsey Leppke, 24, and Ian Leppke, 30
• Jason Lawrence, 45, and Maria Lawrence, 38
• Miranda Taylor, 29, and Tyson Taylor, 31
• Joshua Flanders, 39, and Carrie Flanders, 44
• Brittany Farris, 24, and Jalen Farris, 27
• Christopher Rideout, 43, and Tiffany Locher, 42
• Alex Benningfield, 31, and Laura Benningfield, 33
• Natalie Payne, 38, Kenneth Payne, 47
• Kelly Tipton, 44, and Zachary Tipton, 45
• Michael Augenstein, 51, and Christy Augenstein, 38
• James Whayne, 31, and Stephanie Whayne, 34
• James Howard, 73, and Wendy Howard, 57
• Faith Slack, 44, and William Slack, 45
• Charles Pannett, 86, and Mary Pannett, 63
