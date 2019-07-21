• Jacqueline Linares-Chavarria, 40, and Elvin Linares Chavarria, 30
• Mack Pryor, 25, and Deserae Pryor, 27
• James Malone, 35, and Jami Malone, 36
• Cody Morris, 25, and Felicia Morris, 26
• Brandy Ruby, 24, and Christian Ruby, 24
• Wendell Renfrow, 75, and Penny Renfrow, 45
• Roy Mayes, 51, and Ruby Mayes, 63
• Lauren Magill, 29, and Kyle Magill, 34
• Marc Ewart, 34, and Jennifer Ewart, 43
• Rebecca Howard, 49, and Lee Howard, 56
• Jeffrey Likens, 56, and Julie Likens 49
• Kenneth Winters, 32, and Jessica Winters, 28
• Martha Wallace, 47, and Timothy Wallace, 44
• Casey Gonzalez, 36, and Arael Gonzales-Roblero, 40
• Leslie Wilson, 41, and Kevin Wilson, 42
• Lacey Damin, 31, and Nicholas Damin, 36
• Lori Zaborac, 42, and Todd Zaborac, 43
• Joshua Simpson, 27, and Megan Simpson, 27
• Angela Harris, 49, and Arvel Harris, 58
