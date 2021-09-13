The following divorce records were recorded from Aug. 10 — Sept. 3:
• Mackenzie Griffith, 28, and Dehavin Griffith, 26
• Tiffany Daugherty, 35, and Jeremy Daugherty, 40
• Paul Wilson, 52, and Lesley Wilson, 22
• Amy Boling, 30, and Brandon Boling, 35
• Danielle Rhodes, 23, and Michael Rhodes, 30
• Nicholas Bickett, 33, and Ashton Bickett, 32
• Benny Girten, 55, and Jacqueline Girten, 52
• Carl Porter, 41, and Jennifer Porter, 43
• Phillip Riley, 45, and Leslie Yeckering, 38
• Cherie Willis, 34, and Christopher Willis, 38
• Htee See, 32, and Lucas Gay, 33
• Glenda Groenewold, 60, and Leslie Groenewold, 74
• Lindsey Duneghy, 36, and Maury Duneghy, 30
• Jeffery Payne, 45, and Kelly Payne, 51
• Jennifer Nacey, 42, and Aaron Nacey, 43
• Kyle Reed, 32, and Lacey Reed, 33
• Dawn Johnson, 42, and Ronald Johnson, 44
• Dullys Fitoria, 38, and Luz Fitoria, 39
• Katlyn Rager, 26, and Logan Rager, 26
• Lori Dant, 34, and Seth Dant, 41
• Brittney Perdon, 42, and Kingsley Perdon, 39
• David Hamilton, 35, and Crystal Hamilton, 34
• James Wilson, 21, and Camille Wilson, 26
• Justin Cunningham, 28, and Erica Cunningham, 26
• Gregory Free, 35, and Abbey Free, 31
• Alicia McMain, 44, and Randy McMain Jr., 46
• Samantha Bratcher, 32, and Robert Bratcher, 52
• Whitney Essary, 29, and James Essary, 30
• Caitlin Rubarts, 27, and Damon Rubarts, 29
• Michael McDaniel, 63, and Debra McDaniel, 63
• Roger Greathouse Jr., 30, and Crystal Greathouse, 26
• Mary Rice, 60, and Ronnie Rice, 67
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.