The following divorces were recorded between Sept. 6 to Sept. 11:
• Donald Adams, 57, and Laura Adams, 37
• Diane Arterburn, 40, and Dennis Arterburn, 50
• Leslie Sanders, 51, and William Sanders, 45
• Leslie Acton, 60, and Donald Acton, 59
• Timothy Ball, 45, and Ginny Ball, 38
• Karlinda Crippen, 39, and Raford Crippen, 44
• Jacob Shultz, 24, and Brooklyn Shultz, 21
• Rusty Hodges, 29, and Stephanie Hodges, 30
• Steven Pearce, 48, and Pamela Pearce, 52
