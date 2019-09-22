• Mary Lee, 54, and Douglas Lee, 61
• Hannah Schwartz, 27, and Joshua Schwartz, 27
• Michael Hall, 52, and Melissa Mattingly-Hall, 45
• Heather Wilson, 33, and Christopher Wilson, 36
• Richard Brown Jr., 51, and Antoinette Brown, 49
• Jerry Ambs, 44, and Laura Ambs, 35
• Jeremy Raines, 35, and April Raines, 33
• Jesse Brake, 26, and Sydney Brake, 25
• Elizabeth West, 37, and Jason West, 39
• David Coombs, 31, and Latasha Coombs, 30
• Kimberly Karney-Lamotte, 38, and Timothy Lamotte, 36
• Michael Whelan, 61, and Aileen Whelan, 51
• Brenda Wheatley, 57, and Joseph Wheatley, 65
• James Cravens, 47, and Mandy Cravens, 35
• Brendon Howton, 23, and Ashton Howton, 23
• Annette Connor, 48, and Brian Connor, 48
• Kayleigh Polston, 25, and Robert Polston, 34
