• Dillon Howard, 28, and Darcey Howard, 27
• Melissa Fitzgerald, 45, and Mendal Fitzgerald, 48
• Stormie Renfrow, 27, and Steven Renfrow, 27
• Bradley Fulkerson, 39, and Maegan Fulkerson, 34
• Roger Davenport, 45, and Jennifer Davenport, 50
• Derek Holder, 31, and Laura Holder, 31
• Brian Haynes, 38, and Jennifer Cupples-Haynes, 38
• Cynthia Moody, 64, and James Howerton, 62
• Heather Snowden, 37, and Jacob Snowden, 37
• Karen Duncan, 46, and Robert Duncan, 35
• Melissa Shelton, 53, and Edwin Shelton, 53
• William Roberts, 39, and Misty Roberts, 40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.