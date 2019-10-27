• Peter Ebelhar, 31, and Nicole Ebelhar, 30
• Timothy Schwartz, 34, and Candice Schwartz, 35
• Jeffery Gray, 57, and Lori Gray, 54
• Michaela Ballard, 47, and Alan Ballard, 53
• Donna Rideout, 50, and Bradley Rideout, 51
• Nina Thompson, 34, and Steven Thompson, 35
• Tiffanye Johnson, 39, and Keye Johnson, 43
• Joshua Skibba, 46, and Kathalina Corpus, 47
• Amy Pratt, 41, and James Pratt, 45
• Tiffany Givens, 27, and Grant Givens, 28
• Victoria Roberts, 29, and Corey Roberts, 37
