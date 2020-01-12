• Janis Ward, 48, and Bryan Ward, 51
• Rebecca Weinhandl, 28, and Joshua Weinhandl, 33
• Edwin Orellana, 32, and Kayla Orellana, 29
• Maria Johnson, 39, and Robert Johnson, 52
• James Arnold II, 45, and Marlo Arnold, 50
• Jennifer Case, 35, and Andrew Case, 36
• Logan Robbins, 29, and Kraton Robbins, 31
• Walter Karney, 37, and Leslie Karney, 33
• Larry Henderson, 64, and April Sue, 60
• Sandra Wade, 48, and John Wade, 50
• Magen Freeman, 43, and John Freeman, 58
• Rebecca Reynolds, 25, and Austin Reynolds, 27
• Arlando McHenry, 40, and Kansas McHenry, 38
• Tyler Sheaffer, 27, and Veronica Sheaffer, 24
