BY The Associated Press
The Owensboro Police Department responded early Sunday morning to a robbery at the Quality Quick convenience store, 4625 Frederica Street.
The call came in at approximately 3:16 a.m.
According to the police report, a white male wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a ball cap entered the store with a handgun demanding money. The white male then fled the store on foot with an undetermined amount of money.
Detectives are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
